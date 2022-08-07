Chennai man arrested for hate posts on social media

CHENNAI: Cyber crime wing of Chennai police on Saturday arrested a 49-year-old man, SJ Gopal alias Sivanadiyar Gopal for posting inflammatory messages targeting another religion/community in his Twitter account.

He was arrested based on a complaint by Syed Ali (34) of Chennai highlighting the tweets posted on June 28, in which the arrested person had posted messages of hate against a particular religion.

After investigations, police arrested Gopal.

The arrested person who also calls himself Birungimalai Srilasri Swamigal was arrested in 2020 and detained under the Goondas act for posting messages in social media affecting communal harmony.