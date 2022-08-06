City

TN police commence 75th I-Day parade rehearsals

Owing to the rehearsals traffic would be blocked from Secretariat to Marina beach.
Scenes from the rehearsal
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 75th Independence day on August 15, the Tamil Nadu police have begun the parade rehearsals on Saturday in Chennai.

The rehearsals are scheduled for August 6, 11 and 13.

Diversions for 3 days to conduct Independence Day rehearsals

On the dates mentioned above, traffic from Secretariat to Marina beach will be closed from 6 am to 9 am (rehearsal timings). The police will conduct the parade on Rajaji Salai.

