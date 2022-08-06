TN police commence 75th I-Day parade rehearsals

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 75th Independence day on August 15, the Tamil Nadu police have begun the parade rehearsals on Saturday in Chennai.
The rehearsals are scheduled for August 6, 11 and 13.
On the dates mentioned above, traffic from Secretariat to Marina beach will be closed from 6 am to 9 am (rehearsal timings). The police will conduct the parade on Rajaji Salai.
