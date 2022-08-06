Snatchers spray chilli powder on biker, abscond with gold jewels

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the men who snatched a gold chain from a motorist by spraying chilli powder on his face in Nanmangalam on Friday. Avinash (30) of Fathima Nagar in Chromepet is a lift operator in a private firm in Adyar. On Friday night, Avinash was returning home on his bike. When he was on the Nanmangalam-Chrompet link road, two men intercepted him saying that their bike engine had seized and asked Avinash whether he knew any mechanic. During the conversation, one of them splashed chilli powder on Avinash’s face and while he screamed for help, the duo snatched his 3.5 sovereign gold chain and escaped from the spot. The Pallikaranai police have registered a case and are trying to identify the snatchers with the help of CCTV in the locality.