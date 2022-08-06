City

Man misbehaves with physically challenged girl in Pallavaram

Police said when her parents returned home Kaliappan pushed them down and escaped from the spot.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 22-year-old man who misbehaved with a physically challenged girl in Pallavaram on Saturday.

Kaliappan of Pallavaram was working in the cleaning department as contract labour in the Tirusulam railway station.

On Friday Kaliappan visited the house of an 11-year-old physically challenged girl while she was alone and misbehaved with her.

Later, they filed a complaint at the Tambaram all-women police station and the police who registered a case on Saturday arrested Kaliappan under Pocso Act and he was remanded in judicial custody and went to prison.

