3 held for preparing Mava in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men who were preparing Mava in Perumbakkam on Saturday.

The Perumbakkam police received a tip off that Mava is being prepared in the locality for the past few months. Soon, the police, who were monitoring the area on suspicion, detained three men in Perumbakkam.

During the inquiry, the police found that they were preparing Mava and supplying it to various places in southern suburbs.

The police identified the accused as Anil Kumar Chandi (28), Lakshman Kumar (20) and Baoshan (24) all three from Bihar and were staying in a rented house in Thalambur.

The police during a search recovered 4 kg Mava and five grinding machines from the house.

The three were arrested and further investigations are on to ascertain whether more people are involved in the illegal trade.