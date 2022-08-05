Chennai beaches become plastic-free zones

CHENNAI: Think before using plastic items in Chennai beaches as the Greater Chennai Corporation has announced Marina Beach, Elliot's Beach and Thiruvanmiyur Beach as plastic free zones and decided to penalise violating visitors.

According to a Chennai Corporation statement, marine environment is affected due to usage of one-time plastic items by shops in the beaches and persons visiting the places. "To curb usage of the one-time plastic items in the beaches, raids are being conducted periodically," the civic body said.

The statement added that in order to maintain the beaches as plastic-free zones, raids will be conducted at the beaches in mornings and evenings every day by concerned health officials from Friday. During the raids, one-time plastic items will be seized from the shops and huge penalties will be imposed.

"Visitors should avoid using plastic items on the beach. Fines will be imposed against the public also. During the raid conducted on Friday, as many as 68 shops were inspected and plastic items were seized from 18 shops. A total of Rs. 1,800 was collected from the shop owners,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has inspected as many as 6,478 commercial complexes and shops between July 27 and August 2.

During the raids, one-time plastic items have been seized from 2,548 shops and a total penalty of Rs 9.17 lakh has been collected from them. As much as 1,861 kilograms of plastic items were seized.

The government has banned 14 types of one-time use plastics and the central government banned 14 types of plastic items.

"Action is being taken against manufacturers, sellers and users of 28 types of plastic items, " the civic body.