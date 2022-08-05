520 IMH inmates get insurance cards in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanianissued the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance card for 520 inmates of Institute of Mental Health and commenced the opioid tablet treatment for 400 people enrolled for rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health on Friday.

The insurance cards were handed to the inmates for treatment through IMH. For those who provide a proof of address and proof of an annual income of Rs 1.2 lakh or less, the government issues insurance scheme cards.

However, 520 people, including 311 men and 209 women, have received insurance programme cards from the hospital without producing these documents. Subsequently, the scheme is also set to operate across all districts in Tamil Nadu.

The Health Minister said that the institute has 1,800 beds, 350 patients receiving care each day, and 4,500 patients receiving treatment on an annual basis. In addition, there are 400 private and 43 government rehabilitation facilities operating in Tamil Nadu for mentally challenged people.