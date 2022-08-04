The then and now: All we have is time

CHENNAI: We have heard many people say, “Time is precious”, but what if you are able to see and experience how invaluable and priceless it truly is? With TEDxNapierBridge Salon’s ‘Hourglass’, a series of curated TED talk shows on Time, you will not only be able to see the marvel of time but also experience it. Featuring Robert Kennedy, a clock collector and LIMCA Book of Records holder.
Talking to DT Next, Sanjeev Nivedan, curator, TEDxNapierBridge, says, “We have picked out five to six talks that discuss time from various standpoints like relationships, time management, career options, how much time we spend on our phones and lots more. After the screening is done, we have conversations and discuss the ideas shared in the talks. We trying ways to practically apply it by bouncing ideas off of each other.”
Robert will be discussing his journey as a clock collector and how and where he collects these invaluable items from and how he takes care of and maintains them
Sanjeev also says that TEDxNapierBridge offers its attendees an experience other than just exciting goodies. “For our previous salon, Spellbound, we had a mentalist from Bengaluru perform tricks and interact with the audience. For this salon, Robert Kennedy, who is a clock collector, will display his collection of clocks which are all in excellent condition. No point having collectables if they don’t work,” he chuckles.
Robert is known to be an avid collector of antique articles other than just clocks like typewriters, pocket watches, etc. He also owns a clock museum in Kodambakkam.
But what will a clock collector talk about? Putting a rest to this question, Sanjeev says, “For anyone who has no idea about Robert, their first question is going to be, ‘how did it start’. He will be discussing his journey as a clock collector and how and where he collects these invaluable items from and how he takes care of and maintains them.”
TEDxNapierBridge, Hourglass is on August 7 at 3 pm in Anna Centenary Library. Tickets available at bit.ly/tedx-hourglass.
