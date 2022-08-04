Milled on all sides, Millers Road, a nightmare for residents

CHENNAI: Millers Road in Purasaiwakkam has recently become a nightmare for commuters due to sewage overflow and shoddy road condition. With the ongoing phase II Metro works and storm water drain constructions in the area, sewage overflow has become a major hurdle for commuters and residents.
“On July 25 the sewage was seen overflowing through the road, causing traffic in the area. The stench due to this was unbearable for residents as well. On the same afternoon, a few workers were involved in trenching work to arrest the overflow,” said a government official who stays in Purasaiwakkam.
The resident further said it has been over a week since the workers finished trenching work and put a danger sign in the area, however, they are yet to fully finish the work. “Despite trenching, we often notice sewage erupting out and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply
and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has not paid any attention to the issue.”
When on one hand the sewage overflow has irked commuters and residents, on the other hand, stagnated sewage water at an under construction storm water drain at Millers Road is adding to the woes.
M Raghupathy, another resident said, “Until Monday, workers were seen toiling at the storm water drain opposite a residential apartment. However, on Tuesday, I noticed the drain filled with sewage water.” He further questioned how and from where did an under construction drain fill up with sewage water?
With the construction of Metro and shoddy road, residents urge officials’ intervention at the earliest. “State should ensure proper roads and sewage facilities as Metro will take a long time to finish. Public cannot be burdened with lack of basic facilities,”said Uma Rajesh, another resident.
Officials did not respond despite multiple attempts.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android