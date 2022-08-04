Milled on all sides, Millers Road, a nightmare for residents

CHENNAI: Millers Road in Purasaiwakkam has recently become a nightmare for commuters due to sewage overflow and shoddy road condition. With the ongoing phase II Metro works and storm water drain constructions in the area, sewage overflow has become a major hurdle for commuters and residents.

“On July 25 the sewage was seen overflowing through the road, causing traffic in the area. The stench due to this was unbearable for residents as well. On the same afternoon, a few workers were involved in trenching work to arrest the overflow,” said a government official who stays in Purasaiwakkam.

The resident further said it has been over a week since the workers finished trenching work and put a danger sign in the area, however, they are yet to fully finish the work. “Despite trenching, we often notice sewage erupting out and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply

and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has not paid any attention to the issue.”