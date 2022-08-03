Property tax computation made available in GCC website

CHENNAI: Following the prodding from the Madras High Court and requests from residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation has introduced a feature in its official website for property owners in the city to calculate their revised property tax rates.

A Chennai Corporation official said that the new feature has been added to the website on Wednesday. "Using the new feature, property owners can know the computation of tax rates. To verify the property tax, owners should link their mobile number with the property tax id, " the official said.