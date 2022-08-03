HC to hear OPS’s plea against July 11 GC meeting tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is to hear the appeal filed by the former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday challenging the order of a single judge allowing Edappadi K Palaniswami faction to conduct the general council meeting of AIADMK on July 11.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy made it clear that he will hear the appeal on Thursday since the Supreme Court directed the ousted AIADMK coordinator to approach the Madras High Court and the HC shall dispose of the matter within two weeks.

The judge made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Ramkumar

Adityan and Suren Palanisamy challenging the amendments made in the AIADMK party byelaws. When the judge adjourned the matter to August 16, OPS’s counsel drew the attention of the court regarding the Apex Court’s direction in the appeal filed by OPS and Amman P Vairamuthu.

Recently, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy turned down the suit filed by OPS and Vairamuthu against the GC meeting announced by EPS faction.

It is noted that former law minister CVe Shanmugam had also filed suit before the HC seeking direction to CBI to enquire about the violence that erupted on July 11 when the AIADMK GC meeting was held.: