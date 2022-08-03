13% girls in Chennai Corpn school faced abuse: Survey

CHENNAI: In a shocking revelation, about 13 per cent of girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 in a Chennai Corporation school have faced some kind of abuse, including sexual abuse, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by Institute of Community Medicine, Madras Medical College, studied around 300 students. The result of the survey was published in Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research.

The survey was conducted in a Chennai Corporation higher secondary school, which was selected randomly. Questionnaires were given to 300 students of which 39 children disclosed that they faced abuse. Of the 39 children, as many as 17 faced sexual abuse.

Of the 17, three children revealed that they had suffered from sexual abuse more than once while 14 children had been exploited once.

According to the report, fathers were the most common abuser accounting for 37.93 per cent of children suffered followed by brothers for 20.68 per cent of children. In case of sexual abuse, 3 children were abused by their fathers.

While five children were abused by their friend or their sibling's friend, 3 were abused by neighbour and home guardian. Three other children were left under the care of relatives or friends.

"Regarding awareness on child abuse, 86.33 per cent children were aware about physical abuse and 93.66 per cent children were aware about sexual abuse. More than 85 per cent children stated that they have already identified the first person to whom they may reveal if they encounter any incident," the report said.

The report pointed out that the study had limitations as it was conducted in a particular set up, which usually caters to children of certain socio-economic class. "Hence for generalising the results to all school going adolescent girls, further studies in various categories of schools are required,” it said.