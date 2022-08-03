11 people injured after van flips and turns turtle

CHENNAI: Over-speeding van flipped and turned turtle on the Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur Road on Wednesday morning injuring 11 people. The van, which belongs to a private firm in Sriperumbudur, was over-speeding on the Sriperumbudur road after picking up the staff from Tiruvalur. Police said while nearing Senkadu, the van driver lost control and rammed into a load auto on the opposite side and turned turtle on the road. On impact, 9 women inside the van, drivers of the van and auto, were injured. The Sriperumbudur police admitted them to a private hospital in Thandalam. Police registered a case. Following the accident, traffic was affected for more than an hour on the Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur road.