City

11 people injured after van flips and turns turtle

The van, which belongs to a private firm in Sriperumbudur, was over-speeding on the Sriperumbudur road after picking up the staff from Tiruvalur.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Over-speeding van flipped and turned turtle on the Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur Road on Wednesday morning injuring 11 people. The van, which belongs to a private firm in Sriperumbudur, was over-speeding on the Sriperumbudur road after picking up the staff from Tiruvalur. Police said while nearing Senkadu, the van driver lost control and rammed into a load auto on the opposite side and turned turtle on the road. On impact, 9 women inside the van, drivers of the van and auto, were injured. The Sriperumbudur police admitted them to a private hospital in Thandalam. Police registered a case. Following the accident, traffic was affected for more than an hour on the Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur road.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Traffic
Sriperumbudur
Sriperumbudur police
Over-speeding van
Sriperumbudur-Tiruvallur Road
Tiruvalur
Senkadu
Thandalam

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in