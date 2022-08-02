6-yr-old male tiger not taking food; keeps Zoo keepers on toes

CHENNAI: A six-year-old male tiger, Nakulan, housed at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur has not been taking food properly for the last two months.

The zoo veterinarians tested the animal for haemoprotozoans and others, the results of which turned negative. “From April 4th week, the tiger was given symptomatic treatment and he was doing well. Again, on July 25, he was found not taking feed due to loss of appetite and was treated symptomatically,” a statement from the zoo said.

“To improve its health condition, clinical investigation is being taken up in addition to the supporting therapy and the animal is under constant monitoring by the zoo veterinarians. Further clinical investigations are ongoing, the release added.