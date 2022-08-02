Parandur airport can handle capacity of 10 cr passengers: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the Parandur airport would handle a capacity of 10 crore passengers.
Chennai's second airport would come up at Parandur near Sriperumbudur at an expanse of 4,971 acres.
The Chief Minister has issued a statement expressing the modalities that are underway to construct the airport.
"The airport that would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, will have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, aprons and cargo terminals," the statement read.
Stalin said the application to get the site clearance from the committee or Union Civil Aviation Ministry is expected to submitted soon. "Subsequently, the in-principle approval and permission to operate would be obtained from civil aviation ministry," he added in the statement.
He also said the airport project puts Tamil Nadu on course to attain the $ 1 trillion economy goal.
The Parandur airport would be 70 kilometres to the Southwest of Chennai Central and 59 km to the Southwest of the existing Chennai International Airport.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android