City

Parandur airport can handle capacity of 10 cr passengers: Stalin

The Parandur airport would be 70 kilometres to the Southwest of Chennai Central and 59 km to the Southwest of the existing Chennai International Airport.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the Parandur airport would handle a capacity of 10 crore passengers.

Chennai's second airport would come up at Parandur near Sriperumbudur at an expanse of 4,971 acres.

The Chief Minister has issued a statement expressing the modalities that are underway to construct the airport.

Representative Image
Chennai's 2nd airport in Parandur: All you need to know

"The airport that would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, will have two runways, terminal buildings, taxiways, aprons and cargo terminals," the statement read.

Stalin said the application to get the site clearance from the committee or Union Civil Aviation Ministry is expected to submitted soon. "Subsequently, the in-principle approval and permission to operate would be obtained from civil aviation ministry," he added in the statement.

Representative Image
Residents worry over loss of land, plan stir against new airport

He also said the airport project puts Tamil Nadu on course to attain the $ 1 trillion economy goal.

The Parandur airport would be 70 kilometres to the Southwest of Chennai Central and 59 km to the Southwest of the existing Chennai International Airport.

Representative Image
'Meenambakkam, Greenfield airports to function simultaneously'

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
Chennai
AAI
TN Govt
Tamil Nadu Government
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Greenfield airport
Airports Authority of India
TIDCO
Parandur
Chennai’s Greenfield airport
Parandur new airport
Chennai new airport
Chennai Greenfield airport
Airport at Parandur
Chennai to Parandur
Chennai Airport to Parandur
Parandur airport
Airport near Sriperumbudur
Greenfield Airport Policy
Parandur project
Parandur airport Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in