Man dies after AC unit explodes in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar house

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died of burn injuries, after an air-conditioner exploded at his house in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as P Shyam, who was running a milk retail outlet near his house. Shyam got married only six months ago and lived in the ground floor of the house, while other members of his family were staying on the first floor.

Shyam’s wife had gone to visit her parents because of Tamil month Aadi.

Around 8 pm, Shyam’s father heard a blast and rushed downstairs to find the room engulfed in fire.

Fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the scene and put out the fire. Police sources said that the fire happened due to a short-circuit. Electricity board staff too examined the scene.

Shyam was rescued from the house and moved to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where he was declared brought dead. The body was then sent for autopsy. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.