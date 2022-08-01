Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Social media trials unwarranted in cases of student suicides

Q: The violence and arrests following the girl’s suicide in Kallakurichi continue to make headlines in local media. Sensationalisation of suicide deaths in educational institutions — mostly due to sexual abuse or exam scare — is leading to copycat suicides, according to experts on suicide research and prevention. They say students either identify with the person or their situation. Our party leaders are to be blamed for giving false hopes to get entrance examinations like NEET scrapped, just to derive political mileage out of it. They tend to forget they are playing with students’ lives. Can’t the court intervene and stop such party leaders when they are found misleading the masses? — Saraswathy, Vadapalani, Chennai

A: The Madras High Court has asked for details regarding the instigators behind the violence at Chinnasalem. The CB-CID police are giving the gathered details in parts. The full truth will emerge only after the investigation is completed. In the meanwhile, several persons are conducting their own trials through YouTube channels and other social media platforms which really creates confusion. I think in the end, not only justice will be awarded to the girl’s family but also the persons who indulged in the destruction of properties will be punished.