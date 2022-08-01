Health dept suspends CMCH doctor for remaining absent

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has suspended a doctor for remaining absent from work at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.
On the sidelines of an event at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that Dr Munusamy, who was the HoD-Hematology at the hospital, was found to have remained absent from duty.
Earlier, complaints were made that government medical college staff are bunking their duties after a video of a lady doctor at Stanley Medical College Hospital signing for many days surfaced.
In this case, the doctor who lives in Salem is alleged to have remained absent from duty as he’d come to work only for a few days in the month. After an investigation by the department, it was found that the doctor was involved in malpractice in the attendance record.
The health minister has ordered the immediate dismissal of Dr Munusamy. The doctor is on temporary suspension and departmental action will be taken against him.
