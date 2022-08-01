Gang loots 13 sovereigns of gold, bike in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 13 sovereign gold ornaments and a bike from a house in an apartment in Tambaram on Monday.

The incident happened at the house of Suresh Kumar, (38) of CTO Colony in Tambaram, who works as an engineer in a private firm and was staying on the ground floor of an apartment with his family.

On Friday night, Suresh along with his family went to the native for the weekend. On Sunday night, the neighbours noticed that main door of the house of Suresh was broken and alerted him over the phone call.

In the early morning, Suresh, who returned to Tambaram, found that 13 sovereign gold ornaments and cash of Rs 15,000 was looted by the intruders. Further, he found that they had also taken his bike which was parked in the parking lot. Tambaram police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV.