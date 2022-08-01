Corpn proposes to send Amma Canteen food to schools

CHENNAI: In a move to cut down the losses incurred by the Amma Canteens, the Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to supply breakfast to school students under the newly announced programme of providing free breakfast to government school students.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, Amma Canteens have sufficient manpower and resources to cater to the school students every day. "We have sent a proposal to the state government and requested permission to supply breakfast from the canteens. As per our plan, schools, especially Chennai Corporation schools, would receive food from nearest Amma Canteens. Food will be prepared at the canteens and sent to the schools every day," the official said.

The State government has announced plans to provide breakfast to the students in 1,545 primary schools across Tamil Nadu. In the city alone, around 6,000 students in 36 primary schools will get breakfast. Also, the government has allocated Rs 1.66 crore per year to the city to implement the programme.

The official opined that providing breakfast from the Amma Canteens rather than procuring from outside will ensure a steady income to the loss making canteens. Presently, 407 Amma Canteens in Chennai suffer a loss of more than Rs. 110 crore every year as the food items are being sold at subsidised costs.

The request came after the State government directed the civic body to run the canteens by collecting CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Fund through the proposed Amma Canteen Foundation. However, the civic body officials are sceptical about the steady CSR contribution. "The government is yet to give its commitment to provide funds if the civic body could not receive sufficient CSR contribution," the official added.