British Airways to operate daily flights from Chennai to London

CHENNAI: British Airways has decided to operate the London-Chennai flight on all days of the week from August 1.

After the pandemic lockdown was lifted and flight services restarted, the airline was operating three flights a week from Chennai.

With patronage being high for this direct flight, the tickets were getting booked days in advance.

Following requests from passengers for more flights, British Airways has now decided to operate daily flights, sources said.

The flight is scheduled to land in Chennai at 3.30 am and return to London at 5.31 am.

Airport officials said this would bring more foreign tourists to the State.