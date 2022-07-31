You ‘cran’ have breakfast all day with this fusion cuisine

We started off with their cranberry and cashew samosa chaat. The dish was exciting in the sense that it was a regular samosa with generous potato filling topped with cranberry sauce drizzle. The dish was both sweet and spicy living up to its name. As you keep eating, the sweetness feels slightly loud; to balance this, the dish is served with channa masala at the base of the samosa. It is rich and the sense of familiarity soothes the palate.