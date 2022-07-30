Woman stages dharna outside husband’s house over divorce

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman staged a dharna outside her husband's house as she was not interested in getting a divorce in Chengalpattu on Saturday.

Preethi of Uthiramerur was married to Dheena Dhayalan (39), an engineer in 2014 and the couple has a two-year-old daughter. Police said the couple was facing misunderstandings often for the past few years and recently Dheena Dayalan applied for divorce and the case is on hearing in court. However, Preethi was not interested in separation and wanted to live with him. Preethi's parents also tried to talk to Dheena Dayalan's family, but all went in vain. On Saturday morning, Preethi went to Dheena Dayalan's house along with the baby and staged a protest outside the house.

On information, the Maraimalai Nagar police and the Chengalpattu all-women police team visited the spot and held peace talks with Preethi. Later, Preethi gave up the protest and filed a complaint in the Chengalpattu all-women police station. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.