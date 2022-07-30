VP visit to Chennai: Traffic diversions in Egmore

CHENNAI: Chennai police has announced traffic diversions near Egmore Rajarathinam stadium on Sunday, owing to the visit of Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu to present the President’s colours to the Tamil Nadu Police. Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers are expected to participate in the event.

According to an official release, the stretch of Rukumani Lakshmipathy road will not be open for vehicles except the vehicles coming to RR stadium from 7 am till the completion of the event.

Vehicles, except those coming to RR stadium, intending to proceed from Pantheon roundabout towards Escort point will be diverted at Pantheon roundabout towards Pantheon flyover. Vehicles will reach Co-optex point, Greams Road and Anna Salai to reach their destination.

Vehicles except those coming to RR stadium, intending to proceed from Ethiraj Salai x Binny Link Road towards Pantheon roundabout will be diverted at Escort point towards co-optex point. They will take Pantheon road to reach their destination.

Vehicles except those coming to RR stadium, intending to proceed from Pantheon Road and Montieth Road (near Museum junction) towards Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road will be diverted towards Pantheon Road. They will reach Pantheon roundabout or co-optex to reach their destination.