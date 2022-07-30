CMRL opens new escalators, lactation room at Metro stns

CHENNAI: To provide better facilities to passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed two additional escalators at the Airport Metro station and a breastfeeding room at Wimco Nagar Metro Station on Saturday. Meanwhile, 41 additional escalators and more feeding rooms are soon to be set up at select Metro stations in the city. With a surge in passenger flow, the CMRL is swiftly working on providing better facilities to passengers, stated CMRL statement.