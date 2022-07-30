British Airways to run daily flights from Chennai to London

CHENNAI: British Airways has decided to operate London-Chennai flight all days of the week from the first of August.

The British Airways flight was operated from the Chennai airport for three days in a week post the lockdown. Since, it is a direct flight to London, the flight would be housefull all the three days and passengers will have to to pre book their tickets several days before the journey.

After several requests from the passengers to increase the flights from Chennai, British Airways has now decided to operate a flight to London from Chennai daily. Sources said the flight is scheduled to land in Chennai at 3.30 am and depart back to London at 5.31 am. The airport officials believe that this would bring more foreign tourists to the State.