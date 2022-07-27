History-sheeter hacked to death in broad daylight

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in broad daylight by a gang in Poonamallee on Monday. Police have formed special teams to trace the suspects.

The deceased was identified as Stephen Raj, a resident of Vellavedu near Poonamallee. On Monday morning, Stephen and his friend, Sridhar, were on a motorbike when a gang intercepted the two-wheeler near Puliyambedu.

Sensing danger, the duo abandoned the bike and began running. But the gang chased Stephen and rounded him up. They attacked him with machetes and fled the place, leaving him in a pool of blood, police said. His friend Sridhar also suffered injuries.

Onlookers alerted police, who rushed to the scene and moved Stephen to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was sent to GH for autopsy. Sridhar too was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said that the deceased had several pending cases, including a murder case, against him. Poonamallee police have registered a case and are investigating. They suspect it to be a revenge murder by a rival gang.

