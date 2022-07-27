CT dept driver poses as officer, tries to extort money from bizman

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man who had worked as a driver with Commercial Taxes Department attempted to swindle Rs 25 lakh from a city businessman.

The accused, P Velu of T Nagar, claimed that he was an official with the department and threatened the victim saying that his company had evaded Rs 4 crore in taxes and demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Velu approached the businessman, D Nehru (48) of Kolathur, who runs an agriculture produce business. Police sources said that Nehru initially believed that Velu was a tax officer and negotiated with him to bring down the bribe to Rs 10 lakh.

They agreed at a common location for the transfer of cash.

On Tuesday, a meeting was set up at a hotel in T Nagar, where the exchange was to take place. The businessman’s friends too had accompanied him.

After discussions, the businessman and his friends confronted the driver and when they asked for his credentials, he fled the scene after which they alerted the police.

Pondy Bazaar police secured the accused and during investigations, found that the driver had planned to extort money from businessmen.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.