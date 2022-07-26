History-sheeter arrested at gunpoint near Perungalathur

CHENNAI: History-sheeter Surya wanted by the police was arrested at gunpoint near Sadanandapuram on Monday.

On Sunday night, the police who were checking vehicles on the GST Road near Perungalathur found a car that went past the post without stopping and the number plate was covered with black tape. Soon, a woman Sub Inspector along with other policemen went for a chase on the bikes and managed to intercept the vehicle near Sadanandapuram at gunpoint. The police found it was history-sheeter Surya (40) inside the car.

Surya, a history-sheeter from Nedunkundram has more than 40 cases, including murders, attempt to murder and robbery pending against him in various police stations.

In the year 2020, Surya joined the BJP in front of then state chief L Murugan and was given a posting in the district. However, police arrested Surya and he was sent to prison. A few months ago, Surya, who came out on bail, did not appear in court for any of the hearings and did not respond to any notices. Later, the court issued an arrest warrant to police and Tambaram police commissioner, A Amalraj, formed a special team to arrest Surya who was missing.

On Sunday night, Surya was taken to the Shankar Nagar police station for inquiry. Later, there on Monday early morning, he was taken to Maraimalai Nagar police station and in the evening Surya was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

It may be noted that Surya's wife who contested in the Nedungundram local body election was elected as the vice president of the Nedungundram panchayat.