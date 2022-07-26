Furnish details on final reports filed in criminal cases, says HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the principal district and sessions courts, and chief judicial magistrates to file a report on August 16 about the number of final reports filed by the police in criminal cases. Teh court also directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to file report appraising details about a number of final reports have been taken on file by the trial courts.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the directions on hearing a criminal original petition for a direction to the Krishnagiri police to file a final report in a criminal case before the trial court.

However, the police informed the court that they had already filed a report in December 2020. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that when they approached the concerned court for getting the final report it was returned by the court staff saying that the report was not filed by the police.

Recording either side’s submissions, the judge observed that he has been receiving several complaints similar to this case in connection with the filing of the final report by the police as well as taking the same on file by the court staff.

Therefore, the judge asked DGP and principal district and sessions courts, and chief judicial magistrates to file a report individually to explain the listings.

The matter has been adjourned to August 16.