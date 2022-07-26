CMRL speeds up construction in corridor 4 with 27 stations

Meanwhile, CMRL Managing Director MD Siddique inspected phase II construction at Poonamallee in June and stated that work is undergoing at rapid pace.

According to CMRL sources, four contractors will build 9 underground stations between Lighthouse to Meenakshi College for Women, Kodambakkam and 18 stations in the east direction between Kodambakkam Powerhouse to Poonamallee Bypass.

As the stretch moves from underground to elevated viaduct, Switch Over Ramps (SWR) are also being built, as per phase II Detailed Project Report (DPR). This provides transition from underground to elevated alignment after Meenakshi College and at the centre of Arcot Road.

For the underground section (from Lighthouse to Meenakshi College), CMRL has awarded two contractors to build 10-km tunnels with 9 underground stations. The mobilisation work is in progress.

Subsequently, in the case of elevated section (from Powerhouse to Poonamallee Bypass), construction for 16-km elevated viaduct comprising 18 stations between Kodambakkam Powerhouse to Poonamallee Bypass were awarded to two contractors, as per official sources.

Rapid construction is underway despite challenging utility shifting and several traffic diversions. Additionally, maintenance facilities for corridor 4 have been proposed at Poonamallee bypass depot, added sources.

As per the DPR for phase II, last mile connectivity in corridor 4 will have 42 feeder buses and 237 public bicycles by 2025.

Four contractors will build 9 underground stations between Lighthouse to Meenakshi College for Women, and 18 stations between Kodambakkam Powerhouse to Poonamallee Bypass