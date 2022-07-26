B Sc Psychology course launched in SRM’s Vadapalani campus

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, College of Science and Humanities, Vadapalani Campus, launched its new three-year undergraduate programme, B Sc. Psychology from the current academic year 2022-2023.

Students, who have successfully completed their higher secondary course, will be eligible to enroll for this programme which, encompasses both theoretical and practical knowledge of topics related to the study of human behaviour in various physiological processes.

Harini Ravi, Correspondent, SRM Arts and Science College & SRM Valliammai Engineering, along with Dr Sangeetha Madhu, leading Clinical Psychologist and Leadership Coach, Global Leadership and Development (GLAD) and the founder of Chennai Institute of Learning and Development were the Chief Guest for the inauguration. The course was launched in the presence of Dr KR Ananthapadmanaban, Dean, SRM IST, Vadapalani Campus and Dr S Ramachandran, Deputy Director, SRM Group.