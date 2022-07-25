Fortunes lost in veg waste

CHENNAI: Traders and farmers face a common problem – waste of vegetables by the tonne due to increase in supply that affected prices and an acute lack of storage facility for the surplus.

At least 70 tonnes of vegetables are being wasted every month at the Koyambedu wholesale market due to lack of proper storage facility. While this has impacted both farmers and traders economically, experts point out that it will adversely impact food production prices, if the situation is not managed immediately.

Climate change too has played a vital role in agricultural woes, where experts raised concern over food security.

“Tomatoes are the highest wasted vegetable in the market here, as it gets rotten within a day itself. Cabbage, cauliflower, radish, and carrots are highly perishable as well, but these can be stored for 3-4 days. We cannot give an estimation on the wastage and money, as it depends on production and supply. Farmers will be affected by 50% of loss, whereas traders take 25% hit,” says P Sukumaran, secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

More supply, less demand

Price of tomatoes reached Rs 8-12 per kg at the wholesale market due to surge in supply. At the end of the day, at least 3-4 tonnes of tomatoes are dumped even if they are sold at a lower price.

“It’s a loss for both farmers and traders. If there’s more wastage at the market, it will be used as organic manure for crop cultivation. Only if the vegetable is sold above Rs 20 per kg, farmers earn a profit,” he added.

In Tamil Nadu, vegetable wastage is more between February and March as production increases. Even during the northeast monsoon in October-December, due to shortage in supply, prices surge. “During the monsoon and also peak-summer, vegetables get spoiled within 3 hours. So, retail vendors and the public buy very minimal vegetables,” avers Sukumaran.