Youth held for theft, molestation in Washermenpet

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for sneaking into a house in Washermanpet and stealing Rs.1000. He also attempted to molest a woman who was asleep.

The accused was identified as K Magesh Kumar of VOC Nagar. Police sources said that he sneaked into a house through the balcony and stole the money. On his way out, he attempted to molest the woman who was sleeping in the verandah. She woke up and raised alarms after which he fled the place.

Based on a complaint, Washermanpet police arrested Magesh Kumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.