Pile-up on ECR: Two killed after speeding car rams onto auto

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed onto a parked share autorickshaw, leading to a pileup along East Coast Road (ECR) near Mamallapuram on Sunday.

The deceased were passengers who were boarding the auto. The accident happened near Devaneri. Two share autorickshaws were waiting by the roadside to board the passengers, when a speeding car coming from Chennai towards Puducherry lost control and rammed onto one of the auto rickshaws. The front part of the car too got mangled. The deceased were identified as Unnamalai (52), of Vayalur village and a migrant worker, Sambal lal (55), who works as a security guard at a farmhouse in ECR. Four others including the occupants of the car were injured in the mishap. The bodies of the deceased were moved to a government hospital for post mortem. The injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Mamallapuram police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the driver of the car.