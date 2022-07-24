Marco Polo to Mark Twain, many a celebrity came calling to Madras

Though three future kings came to Madras as Princes of Wales, only one ruling sovereign visited Madras twice. Elizabeth II, whose father was the emperor of India, would visit the city a decade after they had lost it.

But the citizens of Madras would line the streets by the thousands (a local holiday having been declared) and cheer her all the way to the banquet hall.

Many of those in government, including then Chief Minister late K Kamaraj, who had been imprisoned by her father’s government, would gladly forget the past and join the chorus of welcome.

A photo of Elizabeth at a reception in her honour — where she was presented a cake to mark the first birthday of her son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York — was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Queen half a century later, in 1997.

The Queen, on her second visit to Madras, evinced interest in Kollywood affairs and visited the sets of Kamal Haasan’s later shelved film Marudhanayagam.