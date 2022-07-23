Ukraine students opting for mobility programmes to complete courses

CHENNAI: Ukraine returnee students are seeking admission in medical colleges in Georgia, Armenia and other countries. As students have not received any positive response from the National Medical Commission, they are opting for mobility programmes to study in other countries.

In a response to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar recently replied that NMC has not approved the decision of States to allow admission in their medical colleges to Ukraine returnee medical students.

Meanwhile, State Health Department officials say that they are awaiting reply from National Medical Commission.

Since National Medical Commission (NMC) has not said anything on the accomodation of foreign students in the country, Ukraine universities are helping their students to move to other medical colleges to complete their course and obtain the degree from the respective University through mobility programme.

"I am going to Georgia after completing my three years of medical course. My University is helping me to move through a mobility programme. Though my parents are hopeful that I shall be admitted in another medical college in India, there is no point in waiting and missing out on the course that will seem like a gap in the degree, " says S Kirubakaran, a medical student from a University in Ukraine.

Some of the Universities are also helping the students to get admission in Universities of other countries through their own tie-ups.

"I am worried because my friend who came back from China during the pandemic is yet to be admitted in India and it has been more than two years. We cannot be waiting like this so it is better to start a fresh course than wait for NMC to give approval on allowing admissions of foreign students in medical colleges in India. I had just finished my one year at the University so I am looking at starting the course once again, " says Janarthanan R, another student from Ukrainian University.

The online mode of education opted by the Ukrainian Universities during the war are another problem for the students as NMC does not recognise online mode of education for medical education.

"Some of us have crossed beyond 4th or 5th semesters through online mode due to the war, making it even more difficult for the students to get admission in the country. My parents want me to get admission in India itself but I am going to take admission in Armenia and if allowed to be admitted in Indian college, I will opt for a transfer," says Vinitha R, a Ukraine returnee medical student.

When asked about the same, Health Secretary P Senthilkumar said that the State government is continuing to press the demand of allowing medical students within the country and will allow students admissions, however, only if NMC approves it, he said.