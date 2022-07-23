Chennai cop bags bronze in 54th Asian Body Building competition

CHENNAI: A Chennai police constable has won a bronze medal in the 54th Asian body building physique sports championship held at Maldives recently.

A Purushothaman, 42, a head constable attached to the Adyar traffic police won in the ‘Master Men's Bodybuilding 40-49yrs - Above 80kgs’ category.

As many as 300 bodybuilders from 21 countries participated in the event.

An official release from Greater chennai police said that Purushothaman has won Mr.Tamil Nadu title, ten times in the last two decades and has also won in National and global events.

Chennai police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal congratulated the constable for emerging victorious in the Asian event and for adding pride to the police department.