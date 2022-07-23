City

Chennai cop bags bronze in 54th Asian Body Building competition

A Purushothaman, 42, a head constable attached to the Adyar traffic police won in the ‘Master Men's Bodybuilding 40-49yrs - Above 80kgs’ category.
Chennai cop bags bronze in 54th Asian Body Building competition
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Chennai police constable has won a bronze medal in the 54th Asian body building physique sports championship held at Maldives recently.

A Purushothaman, 42, a head constable attached to the Adyar traffic police won in the ‘Master Men's Bodybuilding 40-49yrs - Above 80kgs’ category.

As many as 300 bodybuilders from 21 countries participated in the event.

An official release from Greater chennai police said that Purushothaman has won Mr.Tamil Nadu title, ten times in the last two decades and has also won in National and global events.

Chennai police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal congratulated the constable for emerging victorious in the Asian event and for adding pride to the police department.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Greater Chennai Police
Chennai cop
Competition
Chennai police constable
Chennai cop bags bronze

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in