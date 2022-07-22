File chargesheet within 4 months: HC on peacock idol case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the idol wing police to file a chargesheet within four months in the case of a missing peacock idol in the popular Kabaleeshwarar temple at Mylapore.

The idol theft case was heard before a bench led by Justice Jayachandran.

The bench observed that the idol wing cops must complete probe and file a chargesheet within four months, on failing the case would automatically be quashed.

A case was filed to find the peacock idol that went missing during the consecration of the temple in 2004 and ensure strict action against the accused. The complaint claimed that the idol was replaced by a counterfeit. It was said that the real idol had a peacock carrying a flower in its beak, the fake one didn't have that feature.

A case was registered against seven people including HR&CE officials Thirumagal and Sabari Muthaiya in 2018, the duo moved the HC to quash the petitions.

The fact-finding committee headed by Justice (retired) K Venkatraman is probing the case.