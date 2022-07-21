Students exposed to drugs, Corpn schools headmasters tell Mayor

CHENNAI: In a shocking revelation, headmasters of Chennai Corporation schools have informed that students in some of the schools are exposed to drugs and requested the civic body to take measures to safeguard the students along with the police department.

Chennai Mayor R Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi reviewed the performance of Chennai schools on Wednesday following a poor show in recently held board exams.

During the meeting, a few headmasters alleged that banned drugs are easily available to students, who become drug addicts.

"Students are using banned substances inside the classrooms. The Corporation should take action along with the police to stop the circulation of the drugs. Also, awareness among the children should be conducted and counselling sessions should be held, " the head masters urged the civic body.

Apart from highlighting the drug issue, headmasters requested the civic body to allow flexible school timings as several students are coming to the schools from long distances.

It may be noted that in the Class 10 board exam, only 75.84 per cent students have cleared and in the Class 12 board exam, only 86.53 per cent students secured pass marks. Before that, the Chennai schools had a percentage of 90 per cent every year.

Apart from hearing the issues raised by the headmasters, Mayor Priya pulled up them up for not ensuring full attendance. "In a school where 400 students study, only 200 students attend the classes every day. This affects learning. Headmasters should follow up with the parents of the absent students and ensure they attend the classes regularly," she said.

Responding to a complaint about the shortage of teachers in Chennai schools, Priya assured to appoint teachers through parents-teachers associations (PTA). "Review meetings will be conducted periodically to address the issues and requirements of the schools, " she said.