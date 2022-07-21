20-yr-old student run over by EMU while going to college

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was run over by a fast local EMU while on her way to college in Singaperumal Koil on Thursday.

The deceased was Nirosha of Singaperumal Koil. She was studying Bsc Nursing third year in a private college in Kattankulathur. On Thursday morning, Nirosha was walking towards the Singaperumal Koil railway station on the track and she was run over by the Chengalpattu-Beach fast local EMU. The Chengalpattu railway police, who visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and are investigating whether it was an accident or suicide.