2 held for waylaying jewellery store employee in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nolambur police on Wednesday arrested two persons, part of a gang, which waylaid and robbed a youth, by attacking him with beer bottles.

S Manikandan (21), a native of Vandavasi town in Tiruvannamalai district has been employed with a jeweller in Chennai. On July 15, Manikandan was walking back to his office after collecting money from clients when a gang intercepted him.

They demanded that Manikandan part with the money he was carrying and when he resisted, they assaulted him and broke beer bottles on him. They then fled with Rs.10,000 cash he was carrying and also took away the four sovereign gold chain he was wearing and his mobile phone.

Based on Manikandan’s complaint, Nolambur police arrested R Arunagiri(33) and R Mani (45). Police said that Arunagiri is a serial offender and has several pending cases against him in city police stations, including seven attempt to murder cases. He was earlier detained under the Goondas Act.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police have launched a hunt for four others involved in the waylaying.