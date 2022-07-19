LUC, Malaysia confers honorary doctorate on Ravi Pachamoothoo

CHENNAI: Pro Chancellor (Administration) of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Dr Ravi Pachamoothoo was conferred with a second honorary doctorate by the Lincoln University College (LUC), Malaysia.

The second honorary doctoral award is rendered unto him for his extraordinary work to the service of education and also towards the betterment of the society. Dr Ravi Pachamoothoo received his first doctoral degree from the Day Spring University Dallas Texas, USA last year.

The doctorate was presented by the president of Lincoln University College, Prof Dr Amiya Bhaumik.

Appreciating the work of Dr Ravi Pachamoothoo, Dr Amiya Bhaumik said, “The roles and responsibilities of the educational system are to manifest the divinity of each and every human soul.” He said that the role of teachers is to remove the hindrances in students’ life and inspire them to manifest their divinity and hidden talents.

“After our demise, the education and social impact that we impart to others will remain on earth and that will be our legacy.” He then urged students who intend to take up entrepreneurship to not give up their efforts or dreams in any situation.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Ravi Pachamoothoo thanked Lincoln University College. He said that any educational institution should prepare their students to be job creators and not seekers. “At SRM we believe and focus on academic-industry collaboration. It is the responsibility of all educators to make sure that students learn ethics, culture of other places and learn to adopt to any situation. This will be the justification that we do for our work.”

Following the conferment, SRM Institute of Hotel Management (SRM IHM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LUC for research. The primary objective of this MoU is to provide opportunities for global learning and academic pursuit for students and faculty members through exchange and collaborations.