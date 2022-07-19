Class 11 student injured, Chief Educational Officer inspects school

CHENNAI: The RDO and Chief Educational officer inspected a private school in Kancheepuram where a class-11 student was injured on Monday. A class-11 student of a private school in Kancheepuram was injured and admitted to the hospital on Monday. Initially, there were rumours that the boy jumped from the second floor of the school building after being scolded by the teachers. Later it was found that the boy slipped in the toilet and suffered injuries. However, the Kancheepuram Thaluk police and the Chief Educational Officer of Kancheepuram are investigating the issue. On Tuesday the RDO Kanimozhi along with the Chief Educational Officer Vetriselvi and Tahsildar Prakash visited the school and held inquiries with the teachers and the other staff. Police are conducting an inquiry.