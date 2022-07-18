Teen injures by falling in toilet but rumour mills blow it up

CHENNAI: Ishikanth (16), a Class 11 student, was injured after he slipped in the toilet of the private school in Kancheepuram on Monday. On Monday evening, Ishikanth’s parents received a phone call from the school that their son was injured and asked them to visit the school immediately. Meanwhile, rumours spread that he had fallen from the second floor and was in a critical condition. Later, it was found that the boy had slipped in the toilet and injured himself. However, the locals claimed that the school administration should have taken the body to the hospital and should have not kept the injured boy in school for more than an hour till his parents arrived. The Kanchi Thaluk police are inquiring further.