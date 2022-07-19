41-year-old man wanted in dowry case held at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man who was on the lookout by the police was arrested at the Chennai airport when he returned from Qatar on Tuesday. The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Doha on Monday night. The officials found Bakrudeen Ali of Thanjavur was wanted by the police in a dowry case and the officials detained him. After inquiry police said that his wife had filed a dowry case against him and a few years ago and when the police were about to arrest Bakrudeen he managed to escape abroad. The immigration officials informed the Thanjavur police and a special team from the Nanmangalam all-women police station would come to Chennai and arrest Bakrudeen. He was handed over to the Airport police station.