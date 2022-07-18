Hunt on for assailants who dumped woman’s body in gunny bag

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who murdered an elderly woman and dumped the body in a gunny bag and snatched her 10-sovereign ornaments in Sunambedu on Monday. The deceased, Devaki (68) of Kadapakkam village in Chengalpattu, was feeding her cow when a few men seated near the hut came inside and pushed Devaki and snatched her gold ornaments. Devaki tried to fight back when the snatchers attacked her using a wooden log, killing her. The assailants dumped the body in a gunny bag and escaped. Devaki’s husband Subramanian, returning from the farm, found a gunny bag outside the house and when he looked inside was shocked to see his wife’s body. Sunambedu police sent the body for post-mortem to Chengalpattu GH and registered a case. A search is on to nab the murderers.
