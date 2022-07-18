Adequate supply brings vegetable prices down at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Along with tomatoes, prices of other vegetables decreased at Koyambedu market bringing much needed relief to the people.

Increased supply from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Koyambedu wholesale market have been cited as the reason for the downward trend of price.

Traders said that the prices will remain stable or reduce further for the next few days.

"Though the demand went up as the Tamil month Aadi started, due to an increase in the arrival of vegetables, the prices decreased by 10 - 15 per cent. We witnessed a brisk sale after the rates have reduced and as many temple festivals take place," said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

Tomatoes sold for Rs 10 - Rs 15 per kg, potato, beetroot Rs 25 - Rs 30 per kg onions Rs 20 per kg, carrots Rs 40 - Rs 45 per kg, and watery vegetables sold below Rs 20 per kg. A few vegetables such as mango, beans and broad beans see a slip increase in the rates compared to last week.

Mango rates went up to Rs 70 - Rs 90 per kg, beans Rs 70 - Rs 75 per kg, and broad beans Rs 45 per kg.

It has also resulted in a difference in retail and wholesale shops. The retail shops in the market and across the city sell these vegetables at higher prices to make profit.

They increase the prices by at least 15 - 20 per cent more than the wholesale rate.

"The third crop expected to begin in the next two days, the supply will increase further to 480 truckloads to the market. And the price is expected to decrease by 15 per cent, and to remain stable till September," said K Murali, another trader at Koyambedu market.