Toxic gas for 10 days leaves north Chennai residents gasping

CHENNAI: For the 10th consecutive day, North Chennai residents have been breathing toxic gas fumes, caused by a leakage from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Manali. They lament that no remedial action has been taken by the concerned department.

However, the TNPCB officials stated that the direction has been given to the company, and monitoring is done round the clock.

“Emission of gas from a nearby petroleum company is quite common. But recently, when we worked in the yard, there was a strong gas smell. We were unable to breathe even while wearing a face mask. Many workers left the place after having breathing discomfort, and didn’t get back for a few days,” said K Ventakattaiya, who works at a government organisation in Manali.

Residents kept their windows and doors shut for quite some time as several health complications were reported.

“After we complained to the concerned department, the gas emission reduced, but it’s only a temporary fix. When we inhale the gas, we cough continuously and our tongue is rough and dry. Senior citizens and children are most affected,” said S Karthikeyan, a resident of Theradi, Thiruvottiyur.

All these gases are either hydrocarbon or phosphate which can affect air ways, eyes and nose. “People may also get skin related issues such as itching and rashes. There will be mild shortness of breath, increased frequency of cough and cold, and viral infections, explained Dr Prasanna Kumar Thomas, consultant pulmonologist.