Reporter's diary: EPS friend or foe?

CHENNAI: The game of expulsion is continuing in the AIADMK, as its newly crowned interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam make their political battle an unending saga. Amid tit-for-tat episode, OPS made a surprising approach before the Madras HC on July 14, when the court was seized with the pleas from EPS and OPS for opening the lock-and-seal from the AIADMK headquarters.
While EPS’s side made a plethora of allegations against OPS, the latter made a surprising submission that differences between him and his former lieutenant can be resolved through some mechanism. OPS’s counsel further informed the court that his client and EPS can go for a settlement or identify a method by which they can pursue their remedy before a court of law.
But the move failed as EPS’s counsel, senior advocate S Vijay Narayan, made it clear before the court that it’s impossible for the duo to come together. Hours later, OPS issued a statement sacking EPS and 43 others from the party. On July 11, when the General Council meeting of AIADMK was held, the team EPS sacked OPS and his supporters. In a counter move, OPS also orally declared that he is removing EPS and his confidant KP Munusamy.
The stance of litigant OPS inside the court calling for a compromise mechanism and the move as a politician continuing his fight against EPS outside the court is raising eyebrows among his own followers.
