Reporter's diary: EPS friend or foe?

CHENNAI: The game of expulsion is continuing in the AIADMK, as its newly crowned interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam make their political battle an unending saga. Amid tit-for-tat episode, OPS made a surprising approach before the Madras HC on July 14, when the court was seized with the pleas from EPS and OPS for opening the lock-and-seal from the AIADMK headquarters.

While EPS’s side made a plethora of allegations against OPS, the latter made a surprising submission that differences between him and his former lieutenant can be resolved through some mechanism. OPS’s counsel further informed the court that his client and EPS can go for a settlement or identify a method by which they can pursue their remedy before a court of law.